© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Censorship, Isolation Camps, Food Supply Attacks & End of Animal Agriculture
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • October 21, 2020
The Ice Age Farmer discord server was deleted for "spreading misinformation," as big tech censorship ramps up. Canada is building isolation camps as speculation about a COVID21 fueled lockdown grows. China bans farming of most wild animals, as Walmart forces its suppliers to "decarbonize" -- both of which aim to end animal agriculture. Christian breaks it down.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.