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O Dia Prometido 22022022 O que acontece depois - The Promised Day 22022022 What happens next
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4 views • April 17, 2022
Trechos do 210 One Nation One Planet One Race
Não verificado pela FK
(Interpretação feita pela FK Brasil)
Para ler o pdf deste Resumo clique no link abaixo:
https://t.me/resumos_aulas_fk/131
____
Excerpts from the 210 One Nation One Planet One Race
Not checked by KF
(Interpretation by KF Brazil)
To read the PDF English Summary, click in the link below:
https://t.me/resumos_aulas_fk/130
Não verificado pela FK
(Interpretação feita pela FK Brasil)
Para ler o pdf deste Resumo clique no link abaixo:
https://t.me/resumos_aulas_fk/131
____
Excerpts from the 210 One Nation One Planet One Race
Not checked by KF
(Interpretation by KF Brazil)
To read the PDF English Summary, click in the link below:
https://t.me/resumos_aulas_fk/130
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