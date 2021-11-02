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Angry Orchard Hard Cider - Decoded * and enhanced (3/18/14 / 11/2/21)
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33 views • November 02, 2021
We revisit this with some enhancements more than seven years after first sharing our insights about this commercial and branding. Again we ask the question, Why is the orchard angry? It's an allegory! The Orchard is the Garden of Eden, and the angry old tree is the Nachash, linked to the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. The "Cinnful Apple" of their Fall Haul makes it plain!
The original post on The Open Scroll Blog: Decoding Angry Orchard
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/03/decoding-angry-orchard.html
Find more video like this in our media catalogs:
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The original post on The Open Scroll Blog: Decoding Angry Orchard
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/03/decoding-angry-orchard.html
Find more video like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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