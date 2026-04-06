Iranian police: use medium weapons on US helicopters during the 'pilot rescue mission' & recovery of US pilot IDs, temp resident permits from Israel, & other things from wreckage, south of Isfahan

The Iranian police released footage showing officers engaging U.S. helicopters with medium weapons during the "pilot rescue mission" in Iran.

Security forces can also be seen recovering IDs of American pilots, their temporary resident permits from Israel, and other things at the wreckage site south of Isfahan.

ID shown: Hello Amanda Ryder. You still alive?

USA USING CIVILIAN VISA'S FOR COMBAT PERSONNEL!

Iranian forces recovering documents at a US aircraft wreckage site south of Isfahan have found the ID of US Air Force Major Amanda M. Ryder, alongside an Israeli B2 permit.

B2 permits are issued for tourism and short-term civilian visits, not military operations.