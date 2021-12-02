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False Flag United Nations HQ
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903 views • December 02, 2021
It's just to condition the public to start talking about the United Nations. This ties in with the stories I have covered the last week in regards to the United Nations including the Ghislaine Maxwell Trial.
Sources:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1466440840897777682
https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/us-news/2021/11/24/619dcf3f46163f0c848b4627.html
Sources:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1466440840897777682
https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/us-news/2021/11/24/619dcf3f46163f0c848b4627.html
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