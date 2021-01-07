WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE Hearing #3 in Berlin, Germany 10.10.2020

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HEIKO SCHÖNING, M.D.
Managing Director at MedCooling GmbH
MONIQUE JANSSEN
Psychologist & Founder of Women for Freedom from Holland
FIONA HINE
Founder of Covileaks.co.uk and Event Organiser of Resist and Act from UK
MONICA HELLEBERG
Chairman of People's Court and Core Member of New Earth from Sweden
SOFIE COLLETTE
Holistic Therapist from Belgium
WENDY EKELS
Founder of Humanity Unite from Netherlands
JUSTYNA WALKER
Political Activist & Singer/Songwriter
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/roRbzqNwWGb8/
Oracle Films