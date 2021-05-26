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How To Get Out Of Touch With God | May 26th, 2021
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21 views • May 26, 2021
Are you struggling in your relationship with God?
Many people are, and it's not because they're bad people or anything, it's just that sometimes we can get so caught up in our lives and the things we want out of it that we forget about what really matters. In this video, I share two mistakes Lot and other Christians make that lead to them getting out of touch with God.
Here are the steps Lot took to get out of touch with God.
1. He lost the consciousness of the presence of God - Genesis 13:14, Job 23:1-3
2. He lost the peace of God that he once experienced - 2 Peter 2:6-9, Isaiah 57:20-21
As a child of God;
⁃ Are you experiencing the peace of God?
⁃ Are you happy going to the places you go to?
⁃ Do you feel comfortable among the people at those places?
Make sure that you are doing something daily to bring honor and glory to God.
Visit our website: www.gnbcnetwork.org Let us know how you are doing: [email protected]
Want to donate? https://cxpay2fund.me/charity/online-church-services
Many people are, and it's not because they're bad people or anything, it's just that sometimes we can get so caught up in our lives and the things we want out of it that we forget about what really matters. In this video, I share two mistakes Lot and other Christians make that lead to them getting out of touch with God.
Here are the steps Lot took to get out of touch with God.
1. He lost the consciousness of the presence of God - Genesis 13:14, Job 23:1-3
2. He lost the peace of God that he once experienced - 2 Peter 2:6-9, Isaiah 57:20-21
As a child of God;
⁃ Are you experiencing the peace of God?
⁃ Are you happy going to the places you go to?
⁃ Do you feel comfortable among the people at those places?
Make sure that you are doing something daily to bring honor and glory to God.
Visit our website: www.gnbcnetwork.org Let us know how you are doing: [email protected]
Want to donate? https://cxpay2fund.me/charity/online-church-services
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