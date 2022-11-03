Power Of The Called: Often, we overlook and forget the High standing and position we have before God. Sometimes we might even go ahead and sin thinking, “What’s the big deal? It just affects me!” If we fail to understand how much is hinging upon our response to temptation and walking in our calling, then the devil has already defeated us. The individual who is fully convinced of the Power and Position they have before a Holy and Righteous God, is the greatest threat to the forces of darkness. This person will not lightly turn their back on God and His promises, or to indulge their sin nature. No, too much is riding on what they decide. #Spiritualgifts #God #Jesus #Gospel #GreatCommission



