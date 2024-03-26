Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Government is Controlling your Mind via your Car
channel image
Loves Greatness
19 Subscribers
161 views
Published Yesterday

DARPA, Stanford Research Institute, CIA insider,  Mr. Ashtley explains it here. 

https://bit.ly/4cslkaT

For the highest quality lab tested organic food and supplements

Keywords
mindcontrolcars

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket