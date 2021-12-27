© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Altairs for Dummies 8
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • December 27, 2021
In this episode of Altairs for Dummies, we will examine how to input information into our Altair, using a keyboard and then echo that information back out to the terminal screen.
I am a vintage computer and video game system collector, who would like to someday open a small vintage video game system museum.
I am a vintage computer and video game system collector, who would like to someday open a small vintage video game system museum.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.