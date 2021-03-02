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Forbidden: Mike Lindell’s Vaccine Talk Censored by Right Side Broadcasting
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180 views • March 02, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss RSBN’s censorship of My Pillow’s CEO at CPAC, as he attempted to share his beliefs that the mandatory COVID vaccines in Israel are leading the world toward the Mark of the Beast warned about in the Revelation of Jesus Christ. We also address President Trump’s call to supporters to get vaccinated with his miracle shot, and the details of his growing legal battle with the Manhattan DA over bank, insurance, and tax fraud. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/01/2021
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