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Judge Jackson, Nominated by the Cabal: They Want to Rape your Kids, and the High Court will allow it
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134 views • March 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Leftist elites are defending sexual predators and child porn addicts, as they establish child sex-ed camps where they publicly molest America’s next generation. Lauren Witzke joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss Judge Ketanji Jackson’s protection of pedophiles, the Deep State’s installment of porn advocates in the courts, and more. Witzke detailed the money trail behind this operation to sexualize America’s children, and the Soros globalist involvement that’s destroying the U.S.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vydn65-judge-jackson-nominated-by-the-cabal-they-want-to-rape-your-kids-and-the-hi.html
Leftist elites are defending sexual predators and child porn addicts, as they establish child sex-ed camps where they publicly molest America’s next generation. Lauren Witzke joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss Judge Ketanji Jackson’s protection of pedophiles, the Deep State’s installment of porn advocates in the courts, and more. Witzke detailed the money trail behind this operation to sexualize America’s children, and the Soros globalist involvement that’s destroying the U.S.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vydn65-judge-jackson-nominated-by-the-cabal-they-want-to-rape-your-kids-and-the-hi.html
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