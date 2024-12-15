Υποκριταί!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Πόσα και πόσα ψέματα!!! Αν υπήρχε Βραβείο Ψευτιάς σίγουρα θα το είχαν λάβει ο ανίερος ψευδοπατερούλης Ευφρόσυνος (Nikolaki πες αλεύρι) κι η ποιήτρια της κοπρίας και του οχετού (και του εμετού, oh yeah!) κυρά Καλυψώ, που κι ο Ηρακλής να ξαναζούσε, είμαστε σίγουροι ότι δεν θα μπορούσε να ξεπλύνει την μπόχα τους. Αυγεία ήρθες δεύτερος, σε ξεπέρασαν τελικά!!!
So many lies!!!! If there had been a Lie Prize, the unholy false monk Euphrosynos and the poetess of dung and vomit Mrs. Calypso would surely have received it, and even if Hercules had lived again, we are sure that he would not have been able to wash away their stench. Augias you came second, they finally outdid you!!!