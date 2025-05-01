BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lupin the Third - Pyramid no Kenja (1998, Saturn)
2 views • 2 days ago

Lupin the Third - Pyramid no Kenja (ルパン三世 ピラミッドの賢者 , Lupin the Third - The Sage of the Pyramid) developed by Vantan International and published by Asmik Ace Entertainment and Tohokushinsha. It was only released in Japan.

The game is based on the manga and anime Lupin the 3rd about the adventures of Arsène Lupin III III, grandson of the master thief Arsène Lupin. Like his grandfather, Lupin III is also a thief and make a living of stealing valuable objects from highly secured places. The story of the game deals with the appearances of a large, upside down pyramid in Egypt. Lupin and his gang immediately set out for Egypt to search for hidden treasures inside it.

Keywords
sega saturnaction-adventurevantan internationalasmik ace entertainmenttohokushinsha
