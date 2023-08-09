Create New Account
Apocalypse Watch E116: Trump Still Has the McGuffin, RFK, UFO, Ukraine
ApocalypseWatch
Published a day ago

Johnny Watcher is joined by TwoShoes and Working Woman (who did not know the meaning of "working girl") discussing Trump's indictments, RFK's status a media pariah and the UFO psyop. Does Trump hold the election fraud McGuffin?

Keywords
trumpnewsufoapocalypseukrainerfkevil administration

