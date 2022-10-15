CCP Is the Masterminds Behind the Fentanyl Crisis

https://gnews.org/articles/t53498742
Summary：10/11/2022 Former DEA Agent Derek Maltz: Fentanyl is made in Chinese laboratories, it's a chemical weapon and it's being used against our kids and our future generation. CCP is behind the scenes of the fentanyl crisis, destabilizing the country, as the cartels are getting rich.
