I'm Set FREE From The Letter of the Law! Pressures of Christianity That Don't Come From God

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(No Healing For the Fractured Soul Tonight!) Have you ever felt like you HAD to do something (or NOT) do something or....? God is not asking us to make bricks without straw. He is a good God, who loves us. He wants us to stay within His boundaries because He loves us. Laws, rules, right and wrong are GOOD things... but what happens when we believe that God is asking us to do something that He's not asking us?