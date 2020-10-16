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Joe Biden Calls Voter Fat & Damn Liar
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30 views • October 16, 2020
Remember when @JoeBiden had a bizarre outburst, where he called a voter “fat” & a “damn liar”❓
Now we know why Joe reacted so harshly to a question about Hunter & his lucrative Ukraine gig: Joe had actually met w/ the Ukrainian executive despite denials! https://t.co/jwQPaqq09r
Now we know why Joe reacted so harshly to a question about Hunter & his lucrative Ukraine gig: Joe had actually met w/ the Ukrainian executive despite denials! https://t.co/jwQPaqq09r
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