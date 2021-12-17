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Dear Diary: Please Tell Us Why FBI Is Investigating Who Took Ashley Biden’s Book?
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82 views • December 17, 2021
Today on TruNews, Federal prosecutors and F.B.I. agents are investigating whether there was a criminal conspiracy among a handful of individuals to steal and publish Ashley Biden’s diary.
Those being scrutinized include current and former operatives for the conservative group Project Veritas; a donor Mr. Trump appointed to a political position in the final days of his administration; a man who once pleaded guilty in a money-laundering scheme; and a financially struggling mother of two, according to people familiar with federal grand jury subpoenas and a search warrant who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/16/21
Those being scrutinized include current and former operatives for the conservative group Project Veritas; a donor Mr. Trump appointed to a political position in the final days of his administration; a man who once pleaded guilty in a money-laundering scheme; and a financially struggling mother of two, according to people familiar with federal grand jury subpoenas and a search warrant who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/16/21
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