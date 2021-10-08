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Ep# 151 ”Trudy would Rather Surf”
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71 views • October 08, 2021
My ramble and rave on How our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would rather "surf" then participate in Truth and Reconciliation Ceremonies, Plus 2/3rds of Canadian Gov't Employee's might not need the "Jab".?
#TrudeauMustGo,#CrustyCanuck,#VeteransCoalitionParty
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Sources:
From Western Standard, 2/3rds of Federal Employee's might not need the Vax?: https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/10/two-thirds-of-federal-civil-service-will-be-exempt-from-mandatory-vaccinations/?fbclid=IwAR33THv3m5wtJrIw_CoHVT_hTyvgVmvU3edvIscgc6kQMC8syTgoPYq-v9A
Trudeau Surf's while the Country Reconciles, From Toronto Sun: https://torontosun.com/news/national/surfs-up-pm-spends-canadas-first-truth-and-reconciliation-day-on-vacation
Trudeau "Sorry" for his Surf Trip : https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trudeau-says-he-made-a-mistake-in-going-on-surf-vacation-says-theres-a-lot-of-work-for-us-all-to-do-in-reconcilliation
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
#TrudeauMustGo,#CrustyCanuck,#VeteransCoalitionParty
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Enter the Draw here, $5 or $10 for a T-shirt or Mug= https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
Sources:
From Western Standard, 2/3rds of Federal Employee's might not need the Vax?: https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/10/two-thirds-of-federal-civil-service-will-be-exempt-from-mandatory-vaccinations/?fbclid=IwAR33THv3m5wtJrIw_CoHVT_hTyvgVmvU3edvIscgc6kQMC8syTgoPYq-v9A
Trudeau Surf's while the Country Reconciles, From Toronto Sun: https://torontosun.com/news/national/surfs-up-pm-spends-canadas-first-truth-and-reconciliation-day-on-vacation
Trudeau "Sorry" for his Surf Trip : https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trudeau-says-he-made-a-mistake-in-going-on-surf-vacation-says-theres-a-lot-of-work-for-us-all-to-do-in-reconcilliation
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
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