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Ep# 151 ”Trudy would Rather Surf”
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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71 views • October 08, 2021
My ramble and rave on How our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would rather "surf" then participate in Truth and Reconciliation Ceremonies, Plus 2/3rds of Canadian Gov't Employee's might not need the "Jab".?

#TrudeauMustGo,#CrustyCanuck,#VeteransCoalitionParty



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Sources:

From Western Standard, 2/3rds of Federal Employee's might not need the Vax?: https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/10/two-thirds-of-federal-civil-service-will-be-exempt-from-mandatory-vaccinations/?fbclid=IwAR33THv3m5wtJrIw_CoHVT_hTyvgVmvU3edvIscgc6kQMC8syTgoPYq-v9A

Trudeau Surf's while the Country Reconciles, From Toronto Sun: https://torontosun.com/news/national/surfs-up-pm-spends-canadas-first-truth-and-reconciliation-day-on-vacation



Trudeau "Sorry" for his Surf Trip : https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trudeau-says-he-made-a-mistake-in-going-on-surf-vacation-says-theres-a-lot-of-work-for-us-all-to-do-in-reconcilliation



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If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥

Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/



FOLLOW:

Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca

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