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**I am Legend**, Virologist! History Scripted Illusion Part 2 w/ PG vid
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23 views • July 28, 2020
Follow Along: I Am Legend- Dystopian Society... History Is a "Scripted" Illusion Part 2
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
5 Part Series
I Am Legend- Dystopian Society...The Plans of the NWO Exposed Parts 1-5
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
Blog I Am Legend- Dystopian Society... Part 1 "THE PLAN"
Blog https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
Video https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
Disclaimer: Conclusion Based on" Face Value" of facts,, Logic and Empirical Evidence, no emotions, no "blind Faith, No hope, no revelation or tradition,no blind loyalty, no "TRUST" that would be "faith." . According to the New Religion of "Free Thought" espoused by Cu Post!
Read Along Blog Isaiah 58 Ministries https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
I am Legend Movie Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtKME...
IPOT .....Spade and Neutered - In Pursuit of Truth Presents - 7.11.20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co...
IPOT ........All 4 Floyd (Preview) - In Pursuit of Truth Presents - 6.2.20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co...
IPOT ....https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAyr...
Pimpy's Investment Chat NESARA / GESARA - The fight to free the world and transfer the wealth to the people (a must watch)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co...
We Are The Shadow Watchers
http://www.whoissomersetbelenoff.com/..
Blackstone on the Absolute Rights of Individuals (1753)
https://oll.libertyfund.org/pages/bla...
Mao’s Red Guard’s Back—Millions In The US & They’re After Patriots—Hundreds Shackled & Put On Trains
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co...
To the Point: "The Plan" The Bible says there are many ways to do things the wrong way. "wide is the way that leads to ***destruction***" Only one way leads to ***Life***. Declaration of Independence ***Life****Only One Plan.
God is moving. All men are going to own their land; KNOW GOD, talk to God, God talks to them. Each man owning enough land to provide for himself and his family!
There will be so much grain grown in America for a silver dime people can buy 3 flour sacks full. So many people on earth the "value", meaning what silver can buy will be more and more. example normally you buy 1 flour sack with a silver dime. When God moves you can buy 3 flour sacks full with a silver dime. God is moving to bless men with a flood of blessings evil can not hold back the flood of blessings that is going to over take men on earth! Each man having one wife and together they will AGAIN have 10 to 12, even 18 children. Population explosion amongst the righteous! Food every where, land so blessed by God. No one but the unrepentant will ever go hungry.
I Am Legend is a 2007 American post-apocalyptic action thriller film based on the 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson. Directed by Francis Lawrence, Will Smith as US Army virologist
​I don't think "Legend is the real name! That was pre-planned too the movie "I am Legend!" It is about a virus.
.. It is Staged! All pre-planned, pre-paid for! but it is like watching a movie and .you say it isn't real their actors. This is exactly that. The pain and suffering maybe real but it'is all scripted an ac!.
.. The real leaders are going back to owning land, farming, providing their own food, raising animals back to gold and silver. Honest lives! Honest living! Honest Money!
Everything the NWO does now is setting people free from their control. Then, 1960;s, 70's until now has been it was Judicial tyranny.
Keywords
newspoliticsworlduschristianreligioncommentary
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