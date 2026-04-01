Full consensus across gov't, military, & top system levels: the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war status - Iranian Majlis representative confirms

An Iranian Majlis representative confirms full consensus across government, military, and top system levels: the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war status.

"The permanent passage of Israeli ships through the strait will be banned — for all of history, under our management."

Legislation being finalized includes:

➡️ Transit & pilotage tolls on all vessels

➡️ Pollution levies

➡️ Mandatory "Persian Gulf" designation for transiting ships

➡️ Permanent Israeli shipping ban

Full details to be released after parliamentary approval.