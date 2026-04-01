Full consensus across gov't, military, & top system levels: the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war status - Iranian Majlis representative confirms

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An Iranian Majlis representative confirms full consensus across government, military, and top system levels: the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war status.
"The permanent passage of Israeli ships through the strait will be banned — for all of history, under our management."
Legislation being finalized includes:
➡️ Transit & pilotage tolls on all vessels
➡️ Pollution levies
➡️ Mandatory "Persian Gulf" designation for transiting ships
➡️ Permanent Israeli shipping ban
Full details to be released after parliamentary approval.