Incredible Christmas Eucharistic Miracle! HOST Transforms to Cardiac Muscle in the State of Agony!
Published 16 hours ago
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Premiered Dec 30, 2022

This is an amazing Christmas Eucharistic miracle!


On December 25, 2013, the St. Hyacinth’s Shrine in Legnica, Poland celebrated Christmas Mass.


During communion, a host fell to the floor. Following the Church’s instructions to respect sacred species, the priest placed the Eucharist in a container of holy water and kept it in the tabernacle.


However, two weeks later, the priest discovered that the host turned red. He told the bishop and a commission was established to observe the phenomenon.

 Source: https://www.churchpop.com/2020/12/28/the-incredible-christmas-eucharistic-miracle-of-2013-cardiac-muscle-typical-of-an-agony/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ygbse-LkJY8


