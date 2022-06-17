Volunteers From All Over Russia Were Trained in Chechnya and Went on a 'Special Operation'. - 061722

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Volunteers from all over Russia were trained in Chechnya and went on a special operation.
"Not a single volunteer was left without proper training and the necessary military uniforms. This duty is still taken on by the best instructors of the Russian University of Special Forces. Newcomers are taught tactical shooting, military topography, as well as other fundamental skills that can save life," Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in his telegram channel