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DR FAIEZ KIRSTEN SPEECH - WORLD FREEDOM RALLY 20 MARCH 2021
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161 views • March 22, 2021
On the 20th March 2021 a freedom rally was held in 40+ countries around the world. This speech was given at the Cape Town rally
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