VAX POISONED TV STAR STRUCK BY ‘MYSTERY’ BELL’S PALSY
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
Follow
205 views • 2 weeks ago

She said she never received the COVID poison injection, but all vaccines are toxic. The discernible effects of injecting poison into the body sometimes don’t manifest immediately after the injection. She has been injected with other vaccines, obviously, because she was talking shit about parents who don’t vaccinate their children.

Bristol Palin Makes Bold Statement About Health Scare Following Harrowing Facial Paralysis Video Jan 31, 2025 at 3:38 PM EST "Two days after revealing facial paralysis on the left side of her face in a harrowing video posted as an Instagram Story, former Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin has come out with a bold new statement about her condition. In a follow-up Story posted Friday, January 31, Palin, 34, denied that her ordeal was caused by anything elective — mainly Botox, filler or the COVID vaccine. "I've seen so much speculation on what this is caused by," said the daughter of former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. "So many people are trying to blame the COVID vaccine. I never had the COVID vaccine. So many people are also saying, 'Oh it's caused by Botox or filler.' I haven't had filler in years. I have lip filler from years ago, but nothing new. And in terms of Botox, I haven't done that in a long time, too."


https://www.newsweekDOTcom/entertainment/celebrity-news/bristol-palin-teen-mom-health-scare-video-denies-botox-vaccine-instagram-2024483


Bristol Palin Laughs at Parents Who ‘Don’t Vaccinate’ Children After Kailyn Lowry Defends Anti-Immunization Views


By Riley Cardoza


February 8, 2019


https://www.usmagazineDOTcom/celebrity-moms/news/bristol-palin-laughs-at-parents-who-dont-vaccinate-children/


Cracking up! Bristol Palin had a good laugh on her Instagram Story when a fan joked about parents who “don’t vaccinate their children,” two weeks after Kailyn Lowry admitted that she hasn’t immunized her 1-year-old son, Lux.

healthvaccine injurymedicinesarah palinbotoxfillersbells palsyvaccine injury storiesbells palseybristol palinteen momog teen mom
