© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are Casinos Good For The Community?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • September 11, 2019
When local, or even provincial or state governments find themselves in need of greater revenue streams to support education, healthcare or other services, but don’t want to raise taxes, casinos and lotteries are often promoted as ways to produce a sizable influx of cash, boost tourism and provide a new source of entertainment for the locals.
It’s important that we stop and ask the question, Are Casinos Good for Communities?
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Make sure not to miss another video from the Viewpoint team.
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
It’s important that we stop and ask the question, Are Casinos Good for Communities?
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Make sure not to miss another video from the Viewpoint team.
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.