CANADA'S HEALTH MINISTER: 'YOU'LL NEVER BE FULLY VAXXED!'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has called for continuous Covid-vaxxing of Canadians, claiming that the concept of being fully vaxxed against the virus is "out of date." But Canadians are increasingly opposed to their authoritarian rulers as recent polls show. Also today: Mexico's president tells the US to lay off of Assange...or tear down the Statue of Liberty! Finally - a UK terrified of a Putin invasion has announced...troop cuts! Make sense?