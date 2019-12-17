© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All Signs Are Pointing To Civil War—Rand Paul Warning—Proof Included!
Follow
5
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
271 views • December 17, 2019
GET NOBLE GOLD: https://noblegoldinvestments.com/
For More Information See:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/politics/item/34353-rand-paul-believes-impeachment-will-dumb-down-and-destroy-the-country
https://www.foxnews.com/media/john-sununu-democrats-face-a-great-divide-in-their-party-going-into-2020?
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/democrats-trump-impeachment-bust-steve-hilton?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/support-for-impeaching-and-removing-president-trump-declines-among-democrat-voters/
https://www.thedailysheeple.com/dem-rep-peterson-says-he-will-vote-against-impeachment-and-expects-4-5-other-democrats-will-do-the-same/
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/474192-trump-supporter-says-his-removal-could-lead-to-the-second-civil
https://www.newsweek.com/historian-trump-civil-war-impeachment-movement-conservatives-slaveholders-1462240
https://banned.video/watch?id=5dee5958e11f1d0016d2921e
For More Information See:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/politics/item/34353-rand-paul-believes-impeachment-will-dumb-down-and-destroy-the-country
https://www.foxnews.com/media/john-sununu-democrats-face-a-great-divide-in-their-party-going-into-2020?
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/democrats-trump-impeachment-bust-steve-hilton?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/support-for-impeaching-and-removing-president-trump-declines-among-democrat-voters/
https://www.thedailysheeple.com/dem-rep-peterson-says-he-will-vote-against-impeachment-and-expects-4-5-other-democrats-will-do-the-same/
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/474192-trump-supporter-says-his-removal-could-lead-to-the-second-civil
https://www.newsweek.com/historian-trump-civil-war-impeachment-movement-conservatives-slaveholders-1462240
https://banned.video/watch?id=5dee5958e11f1d0016d2921e
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.