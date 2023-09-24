Nutriólogo Hugo Robin.- ¡Cómo Eliminar el Peligro de la Proteína Pico!

Investigaciones recientes del Dr. Edward Group (y otros colaboradores) han descubierto el mecanismo principal por la cual las personas (vacunados y no vacunados) se encuentran produciendo la famosa proteína pico en el cuerpo.
El mecanismo de ataque y la solución a lo mismo se encuentra en algo sumemente simple.
Acompañame en este podcast para descubrir como puedes eliminar este peligro a la salud y protegerte adecuadamente.
