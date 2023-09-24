Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nutriólogo Hugo Robin.- ¡Cómo Eliminar el Peligro de la Proteína Pico!
channel image
Nutriólogo Hugo Robin
21 Subscribers
38 views
Published 17 hours ago

Investigaciones recientes del Dr. Edward Group (y otros colaboradores) han descubierto el mecanismo principal por la cual las personas (vacunados y no vacunados) se encuentran produciendo la famosa proteína pico en el cuerpo.

El mecanismo de ataque y la solución a lo mismo se encuentra en algo sumemente simple.

Acompañame en este podcast para descubrir como puedes eliminar este peligro a la salud y protegerte adecuadamente.

~~~~

Suscríbete a este canal de videos:  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hugorobin   


Nuestros medios:
Fitoplancton Marino:  https://www.fitoplanctonmarino.mx/   

Tienda:  https://tienda.despertandosalud.com/    

Nuevo Blog:  https://www.despertandosalud.com/   

Canal de Telegram (alternativa a Facebook):  https://t.me/despertandosalud   

Canal de Brigteon.social (alternativa a Tweeter):  https://brighteon.social/@DespertandoSalud   

Canal de videos en Rumble:  https://rumble.com/c/c-2452620   


Este es mi regalo y mi forma de devolver el favor.
Sinceramente,
Tu amigo en la salud y en la excelencia Humana
-Hugo Robin

Keywords
5gparasitoshugo robindespertando saludproteina pico

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket