Situation Update, Jan 10, 2023 - A job-sucking ECONOMIC VORTEX has just been unleashed upon the world

0:00 Intro

3:25 Other News

6:27 Firearms

11:33 Germany

15:55 Land and Infrastructure

23:35 Finance

30:42 McDonalds

32:55 California

33:43 Europe

39:22 Asteroid Alert

42:17 Mars

45:50 Geology





- Huge layoffs have now begun across Big Tech, real estate and finance

- House GOP votes to repeal funding for 87,000 IRS agents

- Fifth Circuit court overturns bump stock ban in slap to ATF overreach

- Germany trying to ban civilians from owning semi-automatic firearms

- Homesteading advice on how deep to bury water, power and gas lines

- How to stop corrosion on battery terminals using sprayable lanolin

- Get spare filters and elements for your equipment before China halts exports

- Used car prices plummet the most on record

- 91% of cryptos have died since 2014, and Gemini is in real trouble

- California natural gas company warns of 100% price increase

- Swiss National Bank announces shocking $143 billion LOSS over currency bets

- A 230-foot asteroid will fly by Earth soon

- Scientists say Mars has opal gemstones, evidence of previous water and microbial life

- Russia mobilizing hundreds of thousands MORE soldiers to fight

- Details of the #Ukraine Bakhmut salt mines with 125 miles of underground tunnels

- Massive UNDERGROUND CITIES that house military equipment, people, ammunition and more

- Ancient Turkey also features underground cities to survive comet impacts and more





