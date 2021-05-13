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VACCINE IS A RELIGIOUS TEST JUST LIKE THE MARK OF THE BEAST
People Get Ready
People Get Ready
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250 views • May 13, 2021
Video credits to Pastor Nicholas.

The vaccine is being used to force a religious decision just as the mark of the beast will be an enforced religious decision. We are THAT CLOSE!!!

WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:
https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/

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https://remnantofgod.org/meeting.htm
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https://remnantofgod.org/sdrhome.htm

IF THIS OR ANY VIDEO IS PULLED - YOU CAN FIND IT ON:
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Main site: https://www.remnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
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vaccinemarkcovid19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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