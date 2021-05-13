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VACCINE IS A RELIGIOUS TEST JUST LIKE THE MARK OF THE BEAST
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250 views • May 13, 2021
Video credits to Pastor Nicholas.
The vaccine is being used to force a religious decision just as the mark of the beast will be an enforced religious decision. We are THAT CLOSE!!!
WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:
https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/
WE NOW HAVE OUR OWN poGm LIVE STREAM! FAVORITE THIS LINK!
https://remnantofgod.org/meeting.htm
(We go LIVE Friday evening 8:00pm and Sabbath day at 12:00 noon EST)
SDR SERMONS & STUDIES:
https://remnantofgod.org/sdrhome.htm
IF THIS OR ANY VIDEO IS PULLED - YOU CAN FIND IT ON:
https://John1429.org
Main site: https://www.remnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
The vaccine is being used to force a religious decision just as the mark of the beast will be an enforced religious decision. We are THAT CLOSE!!!
WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:
https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/
WE NOW HAVE OUR OWN poGm LIVE STREAM! FAVORITE THIS LINK!
https://remnantofgod.org/meeting.htm
(We go LIVE Friday evening 8:00pm and Sabbath day at 12:00 noon EST)
SDR SERMONS & STUDIES:
https://remnantofgod.org/sdrhome.htm
IF THIS OR ANY VIDEO IS PULLED - YOU CAN FIND IT ON:
https://John1429.org
Main site: https://www.remnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
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