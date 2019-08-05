A Kingdom Divided

Exodus 12:49 One law shall be to him that is homeborn, and unto the stranger that sojourneth among you.



Leviticus 24:22 Ye shall have one manner of law, as well for the stranger, as for one of your own country: for I am the LORD your God.



Numbers 15:16 One law and one manner shall be for you, and for the stranger that sojourneth with you.



Matthew 12:25 And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand:



Mark 3:24-25 And if a kingdom be divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. 25 And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.