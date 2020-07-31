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How Everyone Will Test Positive For COVID 19
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43 views • July 31, 2020
Please like, share, and subscribe if you so choose, and you can also join my list at https://ourfreesociety.com and also follow me on Twitter - @freesociety2017
I'd also like to hear your thoughts on the video with a comment.
If you are serious about helping save humanity, join our Think Tank by contacting me on my site. We need to work together to not only save us from this war, but also change our world for the best. We can't do it without you.
Never give up HOPE because we can resolve this problem if we just stick together, strategize, and follow certain practices.
And if you can help support my work to keep you up-to-date with what is going on so you can learn the truth, please visit here - https://ourfreesociety.com/donate/ - Thank you
I also encourage you to subscribe to either LBRY or BitChute, because as I'm sure you already know, YT censors a lot of videos that speak the truth, and I've already had at least 7 videos taken down even from outside the US. LBRY is better because BitChute has way too many site issues.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Pwuz...
https://lbry.tv/@OurFreeSociety:2
Great short video from Greg Reese Reports' channel - https://youtu.be/SxkvSjXlv10
The scam about the coronavirus and the testing continues.
Everyone will test positive even if they are not sick and that's what the evils want, to make you get sick from your fear and confusion.
I do NOT recommend you take the test. We aren't even sure it's safe to take the test and that long qtip going up your nose into your brain is DANGEROUS. Not to mention they are looking for your DNA.
Even if it was safe and they say you tested positive, you will be labeled as having something wrong with you even if you aren't sick and will never get sick.
This is al part of the evils' agenda.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
https://reclaimthenet.org/
I'd also like to hear your thoughts on the video with a comment.
If you are serious about helping save humanity, join our Think Tank by contacting me on my site. We need to work together to not only save us from this war, but also change our world for the best. We can't do it without you.
Never give up HOPE because we can resolve this problem if we just stick together, strategize, and follow certain practices.
And if you can help support my work to keep you up-to-date with what is going on so you can learn the truth, please visit here - https://ourfreesociety.com/donate/ - Thank you
I also encourage you to subscribe to either LBRY or BitChute, because as I'm sure you already know, YT censors a lot of videos that speak the truth, and I've already had at least 7 videos taken down even from outside the US. LBRY is better because BitChute has way too many site issues.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Pwuz...
https://lbry.tv/@OurFreeSociety:2
Great short video from Greg Reese Reports' channel - https://youtu.be/SxkvSjXlv10
The scam about the coronavirus and the testing continues.
Everyone will test positive even if they are not sick and that's what the evils want, to make you get sick from your fear and confusion.
I do NOT recommend you take the test. We aren't even sure it's safe to take the test and that long qtip going up your nose into your brain is DANGEROUS. Not to mention they are looking for your DNA.
Even if it was safe and they say you tested positive, you will be labeled as having something wrong with you even if you aren't sick and will never get sick.
This is al part of the evils' agenda.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
https://reclaimthenet.org/
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