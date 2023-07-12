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William of Orange and the Bank of England were Backed by The Elders of Zion
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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56 views • July 12, 2023

Here, Pete Papaherakles explains to me how the elders of Zion in Holland, moved their power structure into England in the 1680s. The US Federal Reserve in 1913 was modeled after their great success with the Bank of England in 1689.

On January 7, 2018 Pete Papaherakles and I embarked upon a seven part video, totaling 3.5 hours in length, followed by another series, "Evidence for the Protocols of Zion". See the whole video at
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dKo5PWSbwFh8/

The Protocols of Zion is the game plan to take over the entire world. What has happened since it was published in 1903 has fulfilled what they claimed they were going to do. That alone is astonishing proof that the Protocols are for real. Every major aspect of human civilization is under their control, just as stated in the Protocols.

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jewszionbank of englandbrian ruhepete papaherakleswilliam of orange
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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