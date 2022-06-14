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Reversing Cell Damage from the mRNA shot
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101 views • June 14, 2022
On this episode of Health made radio Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews Dr. Neisuma, Ph.D. in toxicology, has 30-year of experience in human exposure to drugs, chemicals, and microbes. He describes the vicious cycle that pharmaceuticals and their side effects pull an individual further and further away from controlling your own health and wellness. In this episode, Dr. Nieusma describes the way the MRNA "vaccine" impacts cellular function and they ways to reverse the damage.
In this episode learn:
- Cellar Health
- The Bucket Effect of Environmental Toxins
- MRNA Vaccine vs Traditional Vaccine
- Spike Proteins
- Important Oxidative and Anti-Oxidative Therapies
- Evaluating your Personal Biome and Therapies
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