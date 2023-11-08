Debate over Abortion
107 views
•
Published 21 hours ago
•
I discuss every point and counterpoint on both sides of the abortion issue.
Keywords
rapesinabortionbabieschristianitypregnancyultrasoundroe v wadepro choicepro lifeadoptionbirth controlwill of godconceptionselfishnessthe churchwomens rightsfetuseswhen life begins
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos