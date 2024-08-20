BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Will a DUI affect my job?
DUI Law Firm Denver
DUI Law Firm Denver
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 8 months ago

That's a tough question to answer, but there are certainly professions that could be adversely affected by a DUI conviction. Some of these professions are those related to medicine, education, and obviously those that involve driving for a living. In addition, there are jobs where the job itself might not be affected by the circumstances surrounding a DUI, but could make things difficult and uncomfortable. A real estate agent might drive clients to look at houses if they have an interlock device in their car. It could be embarrassing, and they might be judged by their potential client.


Learn more here https://duilawfirmdenver.com


https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-colorado/first-dui-offense-colorado/colorado-first-time-dui-penalties/

https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-colorado/duid-colorado/

https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-colorado/dui-on-a-bike-colorado/

https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-colorado/aggravated-dui-colorado/

https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-colorado/deferred-dui-colorado/



Keywords
duid denverdenver dui law firmdui law firm denverdenver duidui denvercolorado duidui coloradodui attorney denverdenver dui attorneyvehicular assault dui coloradoduid coloradodui misdemeanor denverdui misdemeanor coloradodwai denverdwai coloradodui process denverdui process coloradoaggravated dui denveraggravated dui coloradodui under 21 denverdui under 21 coloradovehicular assault dui denverdui on a bike denverdui on a bike coloradodeferred dui denver
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy