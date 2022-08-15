Aug 15, 2022 - Watchman News - Rom 14:8 - US Lawmakers land in Taiwan, Iran, Russia, China, Belarus War Drills begin in Venezuela, U.S. Capitol Revelation of the Rise of the antichrist & MORE!

VERSE OF THE DAY

Romans 14:8 (New King James Version)

For if we live, we live to the Lord; and if we die, we die to the Lord. Therefore, whether we live or die, we are the Lord’s.

Understanding of ARM vs Right Hand of Revelation 13;16-18 – https://youtu.be/o4nXtcnz0Ls



The Dove Release of Noah symbolism to the 3 End Times Ministry Segments – https://liveactioneating.com/2021/08/16/the-dove-release-of-noah-to-the-3-part-end-times-ministries/



Jacob ( Jesus) and His Work for the Father to gain Rachel (Bride of Christ),Leah (Israel), the Flocks (Church) and the World (Those that are lost) Timeline – 1988 -2028 – https://liveactioneating.com/2021/08/20/jacob-jesus-and-his-work-for-the-father-to-gain-rachel-bride-of-christleah-israel-the-flocks-church-and-the-world-those-that-are-lost-timeline-1988-2028/



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High Watch Times

Jan 8/9, 2022 – 1335 Day Count from Israel’s 70th Bday (911 Backwards)

Jan 11, 2022 – (Sh’Vat 9) or 911 backwards and 11/11

Jan 16/17, 2022 – Tu BiShevat – New Year for Trees & Full Moon

Feb 14-16, 2022 – Purim Katan – Adar I (Minor Purim) – Esther meets with the King, saves God’s People

Feb 20-23rd – 5 BCE Actual Esther Moment from Esther 9 (Real Purim- Quantum Time)

March 15-20, 2022 – Purim - Adar II - Esther meets with the King, saves God’s People (Spring Equinox)



May 1st/2nd, 2022 – 150 Days from Kislev 27 (Iyar 0) New Moon – Shabbat Mevarchim Chodesh Iyyar

May 4th-7th, 2022 – Iyar 5, Israel celebrates it’s 74th Bday on the Hebrew Calendar

May 15th/16th, 2022 – Centered Blood Moon in between 100 Eclipses forward and Back

April 11th - 13th - (Nisan 10 & 11) - Fast of Nadab and Abihu & Fast of Ezra, Aliyah Day, Triumphal Entry of Jesus, Israel with Joshua enter Promise Land

April 14th - 23rd - (Nisan 13-21) - Fast of the FirstBorn & Fast of Esther begins, Passover

April 26th - (Nisan 26) - Israel Holocaust Memorial Day





April 30th/May 1st - Partial Solar Eclipse



May 28th/29th - Aliyah of Messiah (40 Days from Nisan 17) - Jerusalem Unification Day - 53 Yrs Old - Paul's Journey Age 53-58 (5 Days) This literally takes us to Pentecost as mentioned in the Scripture Timeline



June 2nd/3rd -The Day the Earth Stood Still Movie



June 4th/5th - Pentecost- Ezekiel’s Vision of Jesus on the Throne - Chariots of Wheels and the Angels





June 14th-16th – In 2022 there will be three Supermoons: Tuesday, June 14. Wednesday, July 15. Friday, August 12 – August’s full Sturgeon Moon reaches its peak on Thursday, August 11, 2022. It will be the last supermoon of the year. Learn when to look for it and why August’s Full Moon got such a peculiar name!



June 22-24th – 23 Sivan (474 BCE) – Mordecai and Esther sent letters so that the Jews shall prepare themselves for the annihilation plan orchestrated by Haman to be committed against them on the 13th of the following Adar. Planetary Parade!!



July 2nd -4th – The Day the Sun and Moon Stood Still – Joshua 10:12-15



Possible UFO Landing in D.C.?



Ezekiel 1:1



Ezekiel’s Vision of God



Now it came to pass in the thirtieth year, in the fourth month, on the fifth day of the month, as I was among the captives by the River Chebar, that the heavens were opened and I saw visions of God.



July 13th-14th – Noah Timeline – 150 Days (Dec 3rd -April 30th) + 74 Days = Tops of Mountains became visible = Gen 8:5. Super Buck Moon on July 13.



July 16th – Aug 7th – The Three Weeks or Bein ha-Metzarim (Hebrew: בין המצרים, “Between the Straits”) (cf “dire straits”) is a period of mourning commemorating the destruction of the first and second Jewish Temples.



Aug 11th -12th – Tu B Av – In 2022 there will be three Supermoons: Tuesday, June 14. Wednesday, July 15. Friday, August 12 – August’s full Sturgeon Moon reaches its peak on Thursday, August 11, 2022. It will be the last supermoon of the year.



Aug 28th – 29th – Noah Timeline – 264 Days (Aug 22nd) + 7 Days = Dove sent out after Raven, no resting place= Gen 8:6-12



Sept 5th – 6th – Noah Timeline – 271 Days (Aug 29th) + 7 Days = After 7 Days, Noah sent out Dove again, It returnswith Olive Leaf= Gen 8:10-11



Sept 25th – 27th – Rosh Hashana for Hebrew Year 5783 begins at sundown on Sunday, 25 September 2022 and ends at nightfall on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

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Prepare for the Coming of the Lord Jesus Christ!



Please repent and accept the free gift of Jesus Christ’s Death on the Cross for payment for your sins.



