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The Kentucky Twisters Part One: Is NEXRAD the Devil in Disguise?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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102 views • December 14, 2021
This is War. Weather War. God Bless all those dead and alive in these 'war-torn' and damaged cities and neighborhoods. Part Two is presently being edited.

Video credit:

WHAS11's Sky11 Drone: An overhead look at Kentucky tornado damage in Bowling Green
https://youtu.be/tsqL787YsjM

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