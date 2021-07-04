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7 People Died From The Covid Despite Being Vaccinated!
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92 views • July 04, 2021
Most of us know that these so called jabs are not vaccines but human experiments!! We are seeing all sorts of things happening, after some have taken it. In my opinion, these jabs seem to be causing more issues, rather than do what they are supposed to do, and protect people from COVID!!
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