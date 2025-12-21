'If You Treat Us With...’: Putin Unleashes Savage Response on Russian-Speaking BBC Correspondent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Answering a sharp question from a UK reporter about repression, war and Russia’s future, Vladimir Putin defended Moscow’s “foreign agent” law as softer than Western versions and brushed off a lawsuit against the BBC as Trump’s “family business.” He then insisted new “special military operations” are unnecessary “if you treat us with respect” and stop “deceiving” Russia over NATO expansion, accusing Western leaders of using an “evil Russia” narrative to hide economic failures. Citing Russia’s economic rank and Germany’s Helmut Kohl, he argued Europe should partner with Moscow, not “fight us through Ukrainian nationalists,” and said Russia is ready to halt combat if its long-term security is guaranteed.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
