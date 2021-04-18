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Questions Every Citizen Of The World Should Be Asking The Government.
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30 views • April 18, 2021
If we could simply step away from the TVs a bit and try to process everything happening around us in today's world using our God-given 5 senses. These video by Jesus Truth Channel - one of my favorite Youtube channels way before the "Scamdemic" lays it all out. Please watch, think and act.
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