Let Freedom Ring: Court Slaps Down Big Tech Censors

Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles joins the Godcast from Amman, Jordan with updates on ministry expansion in the Middle East. Doc and Rick explore the push back on Big Tech as the Texas Attorney General wins a court battle against social media censorship.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/19/22





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day