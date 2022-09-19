Create New Account
Let Freedom Ring: Court Slaps Down Big Tech Censors
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles joins the Godcast from Amman, Jordan with updates on ministry expansion in the Middle East. Doc and Rick explore the push back on Big Tech as the Texas Attorney General wins a court battle against social media censorship.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/19/22


