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The EU ADMITS: WE HAVE NO DATA on AstraZeneca 😡
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170 views • April 23, 2021
As expected, The EU doubled down AGAIN on the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine being "safe and effective" despite admitting it's obvious connection to thrombocytopenia and blood clots. At the same time they also admitted that THEY DON'T HAVE THE DATA to even determine if the risk of injury is greater than the risk of dying from COVID-19. You women under 60 are the research subjects. More of you must get injured or die AND THEN we might have the data. Total INSANITY. No one should listen to a word these people say ever again!
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/8430-dead-354177-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/847-deaths-626087-injuries-recorded-in-the-uk-during-4-months-of-experimental-covid-vaccines/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/8430-dead-354177-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/847-deaths-626087-injuries-recorded-in-the-uk-during-4-months-of-experimental-covid-vaccines/
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