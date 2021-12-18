Jordan Peterson's Thoughts on Transgenderism

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Grab a coffee with Ben Shapiro and Jordan Peterson in the Daily Wire's brand new show The Search, streaming exclusively on the Daily Wire.
Is there a better place to find the truth than between a meeting of great minds over a cup of coffee? No, especially because Ben Shapiro and his friends are involved. Follow him to his favorite local spots, where he lets you in on a secret: where the conversation goes when the camera isn’t rolling.