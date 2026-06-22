Iranian delegation 'did NOT leave venue' — expected to CONTINUE talks with US 'through the night' — senior US diplomat



Claims progress on Lebanon ceasefire enforcement & ensuring Hormuz remains 'FULLY OPEN'

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🇨🇭NEW: Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Ismael Baqaei, confirms that talks between the delegations have now ended



Technical teams will continue discussions throughout the night, focused on a variety of issues including Iran’s frozen assets.



Baqaei noted that talks tonight focused mainly on the situation in Lebanon, and that a ‘mechanism for safe passage’ has been established for the Strait of Hormuz.



He also says the Iranian side made protests to Trump’s statements earlier today, and announced their ‘unwillingness to continue’.



It’s not clear why the Iranian delegation continued to negotiate, and whether they continued in a same or different format.

Good progress was made during the four-party talks in Switzerland, said the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry

🇨🇭The official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baghaei, speaking about the negotiations with the US in Switzerland, stated that the technical groups will continue their work to implement the memorandum of understanding, and the details will be announced by Qatar and Pakistan.





@Middle_East_Spectator

@DDGeopolitics