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Debunking Forbes Claims: Inside COVID Vaccine Ingredients and Connecting Graphene Oxide to 5G Frequency
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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131 views • July 28, 2021
You know that you are over the target when the shills have to use Forbes to try and debunk the theory that the Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci planned vaccines don't include Graphene Oxide in their make-up. I have included a viral video of an older Italian actress talking about vaccine hesitancy and how Italy is being controlled (much like every other nation) into receiving the toxic vaccines. Interesting enough she discusses the new term of the vaccines 'graphene oxide' in which this video discusses and links the metal that apparently is being included in the vaccines to 5G frequency waves. Yes, the Global Elite have the World cornered as they are trying to inject us with their Toxic Serum to control and eventually eliminate us.

Related link:

https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/covid-19-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide.html

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