Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Activist Biden Judge Nixes Elon Musk's Tesla Pay Package -- DESTROYING American Productivity
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday

An activist Delaware judge decided in a lawsuit brought forward by a person with 9 Tesla shares whose value had gone up 10X, that Elon musk's impossible to achieve pay package, was unfair, and refused to allow Elon musk to be compensated. This is another example of the Biden administration and the justice system targeting their enemies. #elonmusk #elon #tesla #DOJ

