0525 Ava on Matta of Fact
海航就是王岐山设计的洗钱工具，价值53.5亿元的海航，竟然在3-4年的时间里就宣告破产了，骗局的模式基本相同。
HNA is a money laundering tool designed by Wang Qishan, worth $5.35 billion, and surprisingly declared bankrupt in 3-4 years. The pattern of the scam is basically the same.
